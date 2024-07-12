Looking to get out this weekend? Here's what's on across the Shoalhaven

The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley will be transformed into a 'jardin à bière' on Saturday, July 13 with the annual Bastille Day Invitational Teams Petanque Championship.
The Shoalhaven Orchid Society will host their Winter Show this Saturday, at the Bomaderry Community Centre, 19 Birriley Street, Bomaderry from 9.00am to 3.00pm. The show will feature an incredible display of orchids in bloom grown by local orchid hobbyists from across the south coast.
Bundanon's newest exhibit, Wilder Times: Arthur Boyd and the mid-1980s landscape, opened on July 6, featuring a range of Boyd's artworks showcasing different views of the Shoalhaven landscape. Wilder Times will be accompanied by a full program of talks, workshops and live events throughout the season, and feature over 60 works from seminal Australian artists from the same time.
Held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, the classic tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will light up the stage presented by Albatross Musical Theatre Company. The story follows Charlie as he wishes and wants for nothing more than to find a golden ticket that would grant him entry to the wondrous Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but not everything is as it seems and with plenty of laughs and twists along the way, Charlie finds that not everything goes to plan.
This Bastille Day Party in the Bush is part of the long lunch series out of destination wedding venue WIldwood, rumoured to be their most visually vibrant event so far. Showcasing fresh and local produce and in collaboration with Chef Ilyes Mendi (Michelin-starred and ex-Rockpool), guests will be wined and dined throughout the afternoon with arrival cocktails and an open bar throughout the event.
The Alliance Francais de Milton Ulladulla will host a French themed luncheon at Altar Bar, Milton on Sunday, July 14, with tickets from $55 for members and $65 for the public. The venue will be decorated accordingly in red, white and blue and possible live entertainment,
Held on the second Sunday of each month, the Kangaroo Valley Farmer's Market is located behind the Friendly Inn and features fresh produce from local makers and growers. From 9am to 1pm, stalls include meat, fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, jams, pickles, pastries and so much more on offer from across the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven.
Classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back for a fun, educational, and hands-on class where people will taste and learn where chocolate comes from and how it's grown and produced. Participants will use professional chocolate equipment and produce take-home goodies during school holiday workshops including a Giant speckle and a Marshmallow choc pop.
