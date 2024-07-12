Looking to get out this weekend? Here's what's on across the Shoalhaven

Held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, the classic tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will light up the stage presented by Albatross Musical Theatre Company. The story follows Charlie as he wishes and wants for nothing more than to find a golden ticket that would grant him entry to the wondrous Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but not everything is as it seems and with plenty of laughs and twists along the way, Charlie finds that not everything goes to plan.