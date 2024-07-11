South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

From loss to legacy - Indigenous fire fighter and pioneer Craig Mashman

VS
By Victoria Silk
July 11 2024 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 30 years in Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), Batemans Bay station commander Craig Mashman considers himself lucky.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.