Charlie and the Chocolate Factory unleashes a delightful world of pure imagination

"Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of pure imagination."
Willy Wonka's invitation is completely appropriate, as the Albatross Musical Theatre Company has transformed the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre into an amazingly tasty extravaganza.
As the mysterious but enigmatic candy man invites five children and their parents into his factory, he tells them, "You have to believe it to see it."
It is one of many phrases that seem to be muddled in this delightful musical romp, but that prove to be inciteful as the story unfolds.
When Willy Wonka tells the children, "If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it. Anything you want to, do it. Want to change the world? There's nothing to it," they follow his advice with often disastrous consequences.
These are flawed children with many of the issues and compulsions that afflict modern society - staring at game screens, chasing internet fame and more.
And then there is Charlie - poor, simple and honest in a demanding role shared by two young performer Ahliya Pavitt and Rylee Williams.
In the final dress rehearsal Ahliya took on the demanding role that required her to be on stage for all but a few seconds of the entire show.
And she carried the role with aplomb, perfectly reflecting the character's humility, honesty and care for his family.
It was a great foil to Willy Wonka, played by experienced performer Josif Jovanoksi who has featured in several AMTC productions.
Willy Wonka's story has been told in a couple of popular movies, starring Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in the titular role.
Josif said he wanted to incorporate elements from both movies, along with his own take on the character.
The result is a portrayal that walks a fine line between absurdity and malevolence, embracing the children while dismissing the faults of the youngsters and their parents.
Along the way there are ballet-dancing squirrels with Veruka Salt (Miranda Danswan), wise but comical Oompa Loompas, and fantastic staging featuring spectacular sets and costumes.
Mixed with them is an array of highlights including a beautiful dream dance sequence featuring Mrs Bucket, played by Tenneil Withers, and her late husband, the special effects that have Mike Teavee, played by Oli Black, shrunk and retrieved from a television, the operatic singing from Olivia Corish as Mrs Gloop, and the rocking song and dance routine featuring Violet Beauregarde (Jacqueline Irvine).
It all combines with fantastic music from accomplished singers backed by a live orchestra, to create moments sure to have the audience cheering.
And the firm family favourite shows that any ticket to this production is indeed a golden ticket.
The Albatross Musical Theatre Company production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is being performed at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre over two weekends.
The performances are at 7.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, July 12-13 and 19-20, and at 2pm on Sundays, July 14 and 21.
