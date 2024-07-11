South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Regional Gallery to showcase natural fibres and handmade artisinal craft

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 11 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Bright, Blue Ocean Pool 2023, carved terracotta, white slip and rutile glaze. Picture supplied
Chris Bright, Blue Ocean Pool 2023, carved terracotta, white slip and rutile glaze. Picture supplied

A trio of exhibitions showcasing natural fibres and a connection to the world around us is about to launch at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.