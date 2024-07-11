Shoalhaven Regional Gallery to showcase natural fibres and handmade artisinal craft

A trio of exhibitions showcasing natural fibres and a connection to the world around us is about to launch at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
Opening on Saturday, July 13, the first of the three exhibits, Creative Moments, showcases three mediums of work: wood, wool and clay, with all pieces created by Shoalhaven artisan clubs.
The Shoalhaven Woodcraft Society, Shoalhaven Potters, and Nowra Spinners and Weavers have created a diverse collection of pieces that complement each other.
This year's Creative Moments theme was "Locally Inspired" which aimed to reflect the diversity and beauty of the Shoalhaven, which influenced the artists.
A number of the items in the exhibition were for sale, so viewers could take home a unique locally made artwork.
Local artist, Lissa De Sailles, will showcase a collection of works in her accompanying exhibition Sensing The Sacred.
As a fibre artist, Ms De Sailles combines her love of the natural world with traditional basketry techniques, incorporating both natural and gathered items from across the region.
Using a range of mediums, she works with paper and linen thread to create contemporary sculptures, drawing inspiration from the patterns found in nature and within her Nowra-based garden.
After experiencing natural disasters like bushfires and floods in recent years across the Shoalhaven, Ms De Sailles aimed to showcase the importance of observing the small things and soaking in how sacred life is.
She is well known locally and has studied with master basket makers worldwide, including in Ireland, England, and the USA.
Also, a member of the American National Basketry Organization, the recipient of two Veolia Mulwaree Scholarships, was awarded the Georges River Artist-in-Residence in Sydney in 2023 and won the Meroogal International Women's Day Award in 2015.
The third and final collection is the Soft Pressing exhibit by Brisbane-based artist Simon Degroot, who grew up around the Shoalhaven.
Mr Degroot's work uses abstraction to create a visual experience that delves into art, design, and architecture.
With a vibrant theme across his abstract works in Soft Pressing, Mr Degroot highlights the creative possibilities different surfaces in everyday life can have.
He often creates different textures by pressing paper against a wall or footpath and rubbing it with graphite or charcoal.
After recording a surface (or many), he then works the pressings back in the studio to further connect to the places observed in everyday life.
They become a provocation for drawing and printed interventions where the mediated surfaces are a means of connection to place.
The imprinted surfaces and structures become an active way to promote and empower a connection in urban environments.
Through the artist's work, the impulsive gestural marks usually associated with tagging, graffiti or doodles become abstract gestural forms embedded with stories and histories.
The exhibitions will open on Saturday, July 13 and run until Saturday, August 3.
