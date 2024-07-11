Tour to explore the Flushed Away water journey from waste to reuse

Do you know what happens to water once it flows down a train or sink?
What about what happens each time you flush?
All the answers are available when Shoalhaven Water holds guided tours of the Nowra Wastewater Treatment Plant from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, August 3.
The tour is being held as part of Local Government Week, showing how Shoalhaven Council is more than just roads, rates and rubbish.
Instead, the tour will reinforce how council is a reflection of the community it serves.
Shoalhaven Water invites local residents to bring their children or come along with friends and witness first-hand the journey of wastewater from collection to treatment and re-use.
Tickets are free but bookings are essential with limited numbers on each tour.
Gift vouchers, valued at $50 from local businesses, are up for grabs on every tour!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.