Huge crowd celebrates Indigenous culture at the Nowra Showground

The theme for NAIDOC Week in 2024 is "Keep the fire burning: Blak, loud and proud!"
And there was plenty of cultural pride on show as the Shoalhaven NAIDOC family fun day kicked off at the Nowra Showground on Wednesday, July 10, and a large number of children packed the dance circle to show their moves.
The day's importance showed in their faces as they dance to celebrate a connection with culture and country dating back thousands of years.
It also showed in the eyes of Lindy Lawler, who relished the chance to return to Nowra to again be among family.
She was born Eloise Rose Cooper, and said Lindy was a welfare name, given when she and her twin sister were taken by the Aboriginal Protection Board when they were just five months old.
At the time Ms Lawler and her family were living in the area at South Nowra known as Browns Flat.
She said retuning to Nowra from her home in the Illawarra brought a flood of emotions.
"When I drove down here it was like coming back home, and it's always upsetting when I leave because all my real family is here," Ms Lawler said.
"This is the only chance I get to see my real family."
She said she lost "everything" including family and culture by being taken away.
But being back in Nowra meant people recognised her and knew who she was "because I look so much like my brothers".
"The aunties and uncles see me and they know straight away I'm one of the Coopers because of the boys," Ms Lawler said.
There were even people including Auntie Ruth Simms who "know more about me than I do," she said.
Auntie Ruth said there were many fractured families in the local area and throughout Australia, but he family fun day was "a real coming together".
She said days like that were important.
"How else are people going to get to know about Aboriginal culture if they don't attend days like today, which are put on for everyone - a celebration for everyone," Auntie Ruth said.
Thousands of people attended the day at the Nowra Showground, and Auntie Ruth said it was the biggest crowd she had seen at any of the family fun days.
Plenty of focus was centred on the main stage where performers including renowned rap artist Nooky entertained the crowd.
Around the field's edge were dozens of stands and displays offering everything from free food and drink to advice on dealing with a range of issues that life can throw up.
The St George Illawarra Dragons had representatives running exercises, while there were plenty of activities for young children including painting and throwing boomerangs, and enjoying time on jumping castles.
Cultural group Gadhungal Marring displayed some of its work, including a canoe made from stringybark, called a madjerri in the local language, or a nahwi in language from Sydney.
Bob McLeod-Sampson said stringybark was used because it was waterproof, floated on the water and was fireproof "so we're protected whatever happens".
He said a man from Sydney, Steve Russell, had taught the men from Gadhungal Marring how to make the canoe.
"Without his knowledge and teaching us how to make a nahwi, without his knowledge of weaving, we wouldn't be able to make this canoe."
Mr McLeod-Sampson said the canoe was taken to the family fun day to show people were still working in traditional skills, "and that's just one of the things we've made".
More NAIDOC Week activities are taking place over coming days.
