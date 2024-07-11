South Coast Register
Wildwood Kangaroo Valley to celebrate Bastille Day in its biggest event yet

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated July 11 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 3:53pm
Wildwood Kangaroo Valley to celebrate Bastille Day in their biggest event yet. Pictures supplied
Wildwood Kangaroo Valley to celebrate Bastille Day with a French feast in the Bush, in what's rumoured to be the biggest event in its long lunch series so far.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

