Wildwood Kangaroo Valley to celebrate Bastille Day in its biggest event yet

Wildwood Kangaroo Valley to celebrate Bastille Day with a French feast in the Bush, in what's rumoured to be the biggest event in its long lunch series so far.
Held on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, the menu has been curated to showcase the decadent flavours of France in a unique collaboration with local producers and esteemed Michelin-starred ex-Rockpool Chef Ilyes Mendi, promising a delicious experience.
Championing French culture and the ideals of freedom, equality, and friendship, the event puts a spotlight on local farmers, growers, and makers to showcase amazing local produce in Wildwood's lush native 100-acre setting.
With French cocktails and beer on arrival, the menu features starters cooked on an open flame, local in-season truffles, Coq au Vin and topped off with a croque en bouche and macaron desert towers and so much more.
Wildwood owner Alex Herlihy said the day had been shaped by plenty of surprises in store, and guests could expect talented live musicians, decadent food, and a memorable evening.
Still finishing up their aristocratic costumes, the Wildwood team truly aimed to set the scene for an indulgent event, which Mr Herlihy began as a tradition between friends and in honour of his grandmother.
"We've been hosting this party with myself and some friends, where we always eat Coq au Vine, so Chef Mende has really taken the challenge to invent a new version," he said.
"He's cooking it half sau vide and half-open flame while incorporating locally sourced truffles.
"My antiquarian grandmother was a big party girl, and thanks to her, I learnt a lot and can speak French fluently, so it's a bit of a memorial to her and to the parties she started that we've been able to continue her memory."
"And of all the national holidays, the French one is about freedom, friendship and equality, which feels like a really good one to celebrate and live by."
Tickets are running out quickly but can be purchased online here.
