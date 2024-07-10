Here is a chance to get up close with some Lions in their natural habitat

Do you fancy the chance to get up close with Lions in their natural habitat?
What if the Lion is nowhere near a jungle, but is in the middle of a Vincentia shopping centre or a Huskisson eatery?
Yes, you can forget about Africa, the Jervis Bay Lions want to introduce young people to their work in the local community, raising funds through barbecues, raffles and more.
The group is only small, but in the past year it has donated $17,000 to local charities and organisations including funds to help fight childhood cancer, along with donations to the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub, Shoalhaven Foodbank, Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention, and seven local schools.
Member Bob Hanlon said the money was raised through a range of ways, including selling hot food and doughnuts at the Huskisson Markets, running a barbecue at Nowra's Bunnings store a few times a year, and running raffles with prizes donated by local businesses.
Members also spent time selling tickets at the annual Huskisson Carnival over summer, receiving a donation for their efforts.
Central to it all is enjoying time helping others in the local region, Mr Hanlon said.
"We have a good time together, and we love supporting our local community," he said.
"We serve our community well."
Mr Hanlon said virtually all of the members were aged in their 60s and beyond, and he would love to see some younger people get involved and support the community.
"We're only a small group, and we'd love a few younger members," he said.
There were no big demands on people, Mr Hanlon said, as "all you need to do is be yourself".
Anyone interested in learning more about the Jervis Bay Lions Club's fun activities and projects can contact Mr Hanlon on 4441 6087.
