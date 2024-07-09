NAIDOC Week activities continue with a family fun day at the Nowra Showground

Nowra's NAIDOC Week activities continue today (Wednesday, July 10) with the family fun day at the Nowra Showground.
The action has moved from the showground's added area to the main arena due to recent wet weather, however all the day's features are going ahead.
The day features plenty of culture, music and dancing, especially during the official opening that starts at 10am.
There will also be free food and plenty of activities ahead of the event's end at 2pm.
The week kicked off on Sunday, July 7, with a ceremonial fire lighting at the showground's wood chop area, in line with the week's theme - Keep the fire burning: Blak, loud and proud!
Shoalhaven Council had an official opening on Monday, July 8, at a function featuring talks by respected elders Uncle Paul McLeod and Auntie Ruth Simms.
There was also a flag raising ceremony, along with with traditional dance, songs and music.
NAIDOC Week events continue through to Sunday, July 14, and include the Ngulla NAIDOC Festival in Ulladulla, and a corroboree at Kangaroo Valley.
