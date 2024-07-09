Man charged over $1 million silver heist after raids at Bargo, Tahmoor

Detectives have charged a man in relation to the theft of more than $1 million in silver in 2021.
On the morning of Monday, November 29 2021, a truck that should have been carrying a consignment of 960 kilograms of silver arrived in Melbourne - but the silver was no longer inside.
Police say the theft of the silver occurred sometime between 4.30pm on Friday, November 26 2021 and 8am that Monday morning, while the truck was in transit from Maldon, near Picton, to Victoria.
The consignment of 192 five-kilogram bars of silver bullion was estimated to be worth $1.015 million in 2021 - more than $1.4 million today.
The stolen silver is still yet to be recovered.
But after extensive investigations and multiple public appeals for information, police arrested a 40-year-old man at a property at Wee Jasper, north-west of Canberra, about 8.45am on Tuesday, July 9.
He was taken to Yass Police Station while detectives under the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad's Strike Force Caimon raided properties at Bargo and Tahmoor.
There they seized electronic devices and business records for forensic examination.
Police have since charged the man with larceny and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear before Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday.
Investigations under Strike Force Caimon continue, and detectives are still appealing for any information that might lead to the recovery of the missing silver.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.