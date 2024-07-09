South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Man charged over $1 million silver heist after raids at Bargo, Tahmoor

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 10 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police take a man into custody in relation to the theft of more than $1 million in silver.
Police take a man into custody in relation to the theft of more than $1 million in silver.

Detectives have charged a man in relation to the theft of more than $1 million in silver in 2021.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.