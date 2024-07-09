Nowra just days away from finding out about new urgent care medical service

A decision on a new urgent care health clinic in the Shoalhaven is just days away.
During an inspection of the Batemans Bay Medicare Urgent Care Clinic on Tuesday, July 9, South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network CEO Prudence Buist said the Health Department was examining tenders for a Shoalhaven clinic.
She said three tenders had been examined by a panel, and were being considered to provide the service designed to take pressure off Shoalhaven Hospital's emergency department.
A final decision on a service providing care for non-urgent and urgent but non life threatening cases was imminent, she said.
"The Minister for Health will have made that decision by the end of the week, and we should be able to announce that soon," Ms Buist said.
"It's a really needed service in the Nowra region."
A second round of tenders had to be called and considered, Ms Buist said, as health officials were "trying to make sure the successful tenderer meets all the requirements for the service, so that's radiology services and all those sorts of things".
"That's where it's been a bit of a challenge."
The new service will not necessarily have to be close to the hospital, Ms Buist said, but will need to have radiology services on site or have access to the nearby.
It could also be a new service or an extension of services provided by a existing medical centre, she said, as was the case in Corrimal.
Ms Buist said the Medicare Urgent Care Clinics had been "really successful" at a range of locations.
The one in Batemans Bay had treated about 6000 patients since opening on December, resulting in a 20 per cent drop in the number of urgent but not life-threatening cases presenting at the local hospital's emergency department.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips were also part of the tour inspecting the clinic's facilities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.