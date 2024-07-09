Politicians power up in debate over local electricity prices

Liberal Party candidate for Gilmore, Andrew Constance, has been accused of hypocrisy after raising concerns about soaring electricity prices.
Mr Constance has spoke on local households facing "another year of unaffordable energy costs under the Albanese Labor Government".
The Australian Energy Regulator had set a new reference price for electricity, he said, resulting in NSW residents paying up to $1062 more than Labor had promised.
"The new prices confirm that Labor has broken its promise to reduce household power bills by $275, with Australians instead paying among the most expensive power bills in the world," Mr Constance said.
With 127,000 households on hardship arrangements with their electricity retailers across Australia, the government had failed to deliver for Gilmore households and businesses, according to Mr Constance.
"Travelling across Gilmore, I've personally seen the impact of energy costs and people wondering if they're going to be able to keep the lights on and keep themselves warm this winter," he said.
"More and more families are being forced into hardship arrangements, because Anthony Albanese did not deliver on his promise to reduce power bills by $275, instead leaving people $1,062 worse off."
However the Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said it was "a bit hypocritical of Andrew Constance to be suddenly concerned about energy prices when the Liberals' disgracefully hid a 20 per cent energy price hike before the 2022 election".
"They voted against capping coal and gas prices and against $3 billion in energy bill relief for millions of Australians, including pensioners, low-income families, veterans and more," Mrs Phillips said.
"And then, the Liberals' did not even want our energy bill relief from 1 July 2024, which will provide $300 in electricity bill relief to every household and $325 to around one million small business owners."
Mrs Phillips said power prices were "a serious issue".
"We know that people are doing it tough, and that's why we've delivered energy bill relief to shield households from electricity price spikes triggered by the worst global energy crisis in 50 years - relief the Liberals' voted against," she said.
Mrs Phillips said the Australia Energy Regulator's new benchmarks for 2024-2025 "show retail prices stabilising and trending downwards" thanks to the government's focus on getting cheap and reliable renewable energy into the system.
And she had recently received feedback from local residents who had received correspondence from energy retails saying their power prices were falling.
