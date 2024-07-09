Police hunt for missing 13-y-o girl known to spend time in Nowra

Police are appealing for help to find a 13-year-old girl missing on the South Coast.
Nahvayah Carter, aged 13, was last seen at Corrimal, about 1.30pm on Sunday July 7.
She is known to frequent the Corrimal, Nowra, and Wollongong areas.
Police and family hold concerns for Nahvayah's welfare due to her age.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 150cm tall, of thin build, and with long black hair.
Anyone with information into Nahvayah's whereabouts is urged to call Nowra Police Station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
