Sussex Inlet Cinema to come alive with performance by local folk duo Blue Mallee

Sussex Inlet folk duo Blue Mallee are set to light up the historic Sussex Inlet Cinema as part of the upcoming Winter of Sussex program this July.
The live performance will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 4.30 pm, and for $25, tickets include an antipasto platter and a drink of either wine or beer.
Made up of guitarist and harmonica player Evan Guyatt and keyboard and Irish drum player Niev Guyatt, the duo is an original local act that showcases folk music ambience, primal rhythms, soaring vocals, storytelling, and great banter.
They aim to push the boundaries of contemporary indie folk music with traditional influences, originally just Mr Guyatt, he named the band after a type of eucalypt he came across in Alice Springs while travelling.
"The Blue Mallee grows in multiple directions, and I felt it was a symbol of where I was at the time and the type of music I was making," he said.
"We've been going for five years now, and after the first or second year, Niev came on board."
Mr Guyatt said the pair were proud to call Sussex Inlet home now, and they play shows all over, including Kiama and Mossy Point further South, they were excited to bring a show home to their town.
"Milton has the Milton Theatre, and Nowra has the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, but we have our very own historic cinema and will use this space for live music," Mrs Guyatt said.
"We do like to tell you a story as well. We're quite chatty, and we'll tell you about each song.
"We've got a song about Bomadery as well and our fun travelling tales, it's really a whole show; it's not just coming to see a performance."
The event is in collaboration with the Sussex Inlet Chamber of Commerce and the Shoalhaven Food Network, with an after-show dinner on offer for an additional $20.
Tickets are available to purchase by clicking here.
