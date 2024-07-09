Sussex Inlet local Jade Muller pursuing her passions through TAFE NSW

Shoalhaven locals are future-proofing their careers and upskilling in industries in need through TAFE NSW, including in the pet grooming industry.
It comes amid a nationwide jump in pet ownership, as Animal Medicines Australia reported an estimated 30.4 million pets in Australia.
AMA also stated 69 per cent of households own a pet, up from 61 per cent three years ago.
20-year-old Sussex Inlet local Jade Muller, has always a passion for animals and from a young age knew they would become part of her career.
After studying a Certificate II in Animal Studies as a TVET student during her senior years at Nowra High School, Ms Muller landed a job as a pet groomer at Bonnie's Pawesome Grooming.
"I've always loved animals, and it was a lifelong dream to work with them," Ms Muller said.
"My TAFE NSW animal studies course really prepared me for the job, especially the units around different breeds of dogs and why they behave the way they do."
TAFE NSW chief delivery officer Janet Schorer said TAFE NSW was committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand in the Nowra area.
"Jade is an example of the high-quality students TAFE NSW is training to meet skills demand now and into the future," Ms Schorer said.
"Over the next ten years, more than nine out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications.
"TAFE NSW is crucial not only for the future of the Nowra regional economy but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets.
"Semester 2 is about to start, making it the perfect time to explore the range of courses at your local TAFE NSW campus.
"Whether you prefer online, face-to-face, or teacher-led virtual classrooms, we have study options to suit your needs."
