South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Sussex Inlet local Jade Muller pursuing her passions through TAFE NSW

Updated July 9 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
20-year-old Jade Muller is pursuing pet grooming as a career through TAFE NSW. Picture supplied
20-year-old Jade Muller is pursuing pet grooming as a career through TAFE NSW. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven locals are future-proofing their careers and upskilling in industries in need through TAFE NSW, including in the pet grooming industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.