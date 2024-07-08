On the run: Australia's most wanted fugitives

A decades-long manhunt continues for a group of criminals believed to be living among everyday Australians.
The country's most wanted criminals are yet to face justice or the families of their victims.
Among those pursued by investigators are alleged murderers, sex offenders and prolific thieves.
Police warn the public to not approach these people if spotted but to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to call Triple Zero 000.
Rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of many of these fugitives.
John Victor Bobak, who was last seen in Surfers Paradise, Queensland, has been wanted for a double murder since 1991.
He allegedly burst through the ceiling of a Gold Coast unit and shot a former bookie Peter Wade and his partner Maureen Ambrose
Police warn the now 74-year-old man should not be approached under any circumstances and there is a $250,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
Basheerruddin Mohammed is on the run from police over the murder of a Redfern, Sydney man in 2003.
About 10pm on June 29, 2003 the victim, 31-year-old Shoukat Mohammed, was found inside a sleeping bag in wheelie bin on James Street, Redfern.
The victim was drugged and assaulted before being strangled to death.
There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
James Dalamangas is wanted over the fatal stabbing of Sydney man George Giannopoulos at a nightclub in Belmore on April 25, 1999.
The now 53-year-old allegedly fled to Greece. A $200,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest.
Paul Brent Steadman, 56, is wanted by police over the sexual assault of a minor.
He was working as a karate instructor in 2015 around Bathurst, NSW when he was charged with offences relating to the sexual assault of a boy under the age of 16.
Brady Hamilton, 56, has been on the run from police after he allegedly bashed a man named Peter Ledger to death in Erskine Park in 1999.
He was believed to be a member of the Comanchero motorcycle group and had a heavily tattoed chest.
Mohamad Maksoud, 45, was believed to have participated in a large-scale car re-birthing scheme in 2010.
He is wanted for knowingly facilitating organised car re-birthing, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, receiving and disposing of stolen property.
Members of the public with information about any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.
