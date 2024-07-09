South Coast Register
340 The Wool Road, St Georges Basin

By House of the Week
July 10 2024 - 8:30am
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 6 Car

  • Expressions of interest
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

This unique 16-acre zoned General Industrial property is ideal for both business and lifestyle opportunities.

