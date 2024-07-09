340 The Wool Road, St Georges Basin

This unique 16-acre zoned General Industrial property is ideal for both business and lifestyle opportunities.
It offers a multitude of industrial, warehouse, logistics, and related land uses, and is well equipped to accommodate a variety of businesses.
It includes container storage, stockpile areas, a truck yard, and a boat yard.
There are two massive sheds on the property, measuring 18m x 8m and 12m x 8m, and each featuring bathrooms. These sheds provide ample space for various industrial activities and storage needs.
Separate from the industrial operations, the property features a modern family home.
This home includes five bedrooms, expansive living areas, an open hostess kitchen, three bathrooms, and multiple outdoor spaces.
Additionally, there is a spacious 6m x 5m garage with remote control access, providing convenience and security.
Currently utilised as an industrial site with additional business and storage options, this property presents a rare opportunity to combine industrial operations with a comfortable family living environment.
Its versatility makes it an excellent investment for those looking to seamlessly integrate their work and home life.
