Asbestos-contaminated mulch finally to be removed after five months

It has taken five months, but work will finally start this week to remove asbestos contaminated mulch from sites in North Nowra and Bomaderry.
Back in early February bonded asbestos was discovered in mulch placed at various sites within landscaped areas as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
As the time asbestos was found is mulch at several locations across the state, including schools and hospitals.
Transport for NSW Regional Director South, Cassandra Ffrench, said work to remove the mulch would begin from Wednesday, July 10, and would be carried out in line with guidelines set by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and SafeWork NSW.
"Transport for NSW has had the affected areas fenced off while working with the EPA and project contractor, Fulton Hogan, on a remediation plan which will involve removing the mulch from the three contaminated sites," she said.
"The sites have not been accessible to the public since we were made aware of the contamination, and following receipt of the positive test results, warning signs were installed around the sites earlier this year."
Mulch will also be removed from three additional sites where further testing has found traces of non-asbestos building materials, such as plastics and treated and painted timber.
Ms Ffrench said the community will notice activity as the material is removed from the landscaped areas and prepared for transportation to a licensed waste facility.
"Once the contaminated mulch is removed, the sites will be inspected by a licensed asbestos assessor, before new mulch is laid in the affected areas which were landscaped as part of the bridge project," she said.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and take around nine weeks to complete.
Ms Ffrench said Transport for NSW would keep the community updated if any out-of-hours work is required.
Work is continuing to remove asbestos-contaminated spoil left over from the bridge redevelopment, which had been stockpiled at a site on Bolong Road in Bomaderry.
