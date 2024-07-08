South Coast workshops to get feedback on Aboriginal Water Strategy

The South Coast's Aboriginal community members are being encouraged to have their say on the draft Aboriginal Water Strategy during a series of workshops.
They are being held in Eden on Tuesday, August 6, in Narooma the following day, in Nowra on Thursday, August 8, and Wollongong on Friday, August 9.
Each workshop is running from 10am to 2pm, as part of a series of 52 taking place across the state.
The strategy aims to ensure Aboriginal people are involved in the decision making, planning and management of that state's most precious resource, providing them with greater ownership and better access to water for cultural and economic purposes.
The draft objectives and actions were developed over five years through a series of targeted consultations, workshops, and interviews involving Aboriginal community members, traditional owners and custodians, and NSW Government departments.
In addition, 11 Aboriginal peak bodies along with 14 NSW Regional Aboriginal Water Committees were also involved in developing the draft concepts.
"Since 2018, we've held 150 workshops, 300 interviews, 50 meetings and informal discussions with Aboriginal communities, traditional owners and representative organisations to capture a wide range of views," said NSW DCCEEW Executive Director of Regional Water Strategies, Kaia Hodge.
"Through this, we've been able to draw on unique insights and water knowledge to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people and to help create job opportunities across the state."
Along with the engagement workshops there will also be online workshops for the general public, Aboriginal peak organisations and government departments between August 13 and 15.
Feedback can also be given through a written submission or by completing an online survey via our website.
To learn more about the strategy, find out where the workshops are being held and to register, please visit: https://water.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-water-strategy
