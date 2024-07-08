Teen Photography sensation Micah Jallard winning ribbons across NSW

Micah Jallard was 13 years old when he took his award-winning photographs, and now, a year later, he continues capturing photos and pursuing his passion.
At the 2024 Berry Show, Micah was awarded four first place awards and won second place across several classes, and despite being a junior entrant, won outright across all age groups in the most sought-after prizes, Most Outstanding Exhibit Black and White and Most Outstanding Colour Exhibit.
Both pieces went on to the South Coast and Tablelands Zone Final, where Micah was again victorious, taking home the Champion of Champions ribbon for his coloured piece.
Micah said the whole experience was exciting to be part of, but the wins each came as a surprise, mainly as he was up against all age groups and classes who entered photographs.
"Winning the Champion of Champions Colour Photo at the Zone Final was also really cool and unexpected," Micah said.
"The other photos displayed at the Zone Final on display at the Camden Show were excellent, so to be chosen amongst those was really exciting."
Micah said his love for capturing images was gained from his photographer Dad, Chris Jallard.
The pair are about to embark on a photography trip to Nepal in just a few weeks.
"I have grown up seeing his images and have always loved the way he captures landscapes," Micah said.
"When we travelled to NZ as a family last year, Dad and I spent a lot of time taking photos together, and I really enjoyed the experience.
"The landscape was really inspiring, and I wanted to capture my memories of our trip."
Micah said despite not having a favourite image, the photo that won zone finals, featuring his Dad among redwood trees, is one of his top picks.
"I also have a great photo I took at Lake Tekapo in NZ that won the High School Landscape Class at the Berry Show, but it didn't go on to the Zone Finals," he said.
"I love this image because the water was so calm and clear that you can see the rocks through the water.
"It was completely still and silent when we were at the lake, and the image reflects that sense of serenity."
Mr Jallard said he and his wife Hannah were really proud of what Micah had achieved so far, including the accolades from the Berry Show and Zone finals.
"It has been great to see Micah begin to discover photography this year," Mr Jallard said,
"He naturally has an excellent eye for composition, and he loves to find unique angles and ways to frame a scene.
"As a parent, it's fantastic to see a passion develop in your kids, and when it's a mutual passion, it creates wonderful opportunities to enhance your connection with them through shared experiences."
