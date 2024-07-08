South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 8 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur Boyd painting by the Shoalhaven River, and his commissioned landscape from 1984, Starry Night Shoalhaven River. Pictures supplied by Bundanon
Arthur Boyd painting by the Shoalhaven River, and his commissioned landscape from 1984, Starry Night Shoalhaven River. Pictures supplied by Bundanon

Wilder Times exhibit at Bundanon

July 6 - October 13

Bundanon's newest exhibit, Wilder Times: Arthur Boyd and the mid-1980s landscape, opened on July 6, featuring a range of Boyd's artworks showcasing different views of the Shoalhaven landscape. Wilder Times will be accompanied by a full program of talks, workshops and live events throughout the season, and feature over 60 works from seminal Australian artists from the same time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.