Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

Bundanon's newest exhibit, Wilder Times: Arthur Boyd and the mid-1980s landscape, opened on July 6, featuring a range of Boyd's artworks showcasing different views of the Shoalhaven landscape. Wilder Times will be accompanied by a full program of talks, workshops and live events throughout the season, and feature over 60 works from seminal Australian artists from the same time.
Held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, the classic tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will light up the stage presented by Albatross Musical Theatre Company. The story follows Charlie as he wishes and wants for nothing more than to find a golden ticket that would grant him entry to the wondrous Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but not everything is as it seems and with plenty of laughs and twists along the way, Charlie finds that not everything goes to plan.
This Bastille Day Party in the Bush is part of the long lunch series out of destination wedding venue WIldwood, rumoured to be their most visually vibrant event so far. Showcasing fresh and local produce and in collaboration with Chef Ilyes Mendi (Michelin-starred and ex-Rockpool), guests will be wined and dined throughout the afternoon with arrival cocktails and an open bar throughout the event.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from South Coast growers, makers, and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, the market is open from 1 pm to 5 pm and features fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices, and so much more.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back for a fun, educational, and hands-on class where people will taste and learn where chocolate comes from and how it's grown and produced. Participants will use professional chocolate equipment and produce take-home goodies during school holiday workshops including a Giant speckle and a Marshmallow choc pop.
