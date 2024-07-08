People travelling to and from the Bay and Basin area face traffic delays this week

People travelling to and from the Bay and Basin area face traffic disruptions this week.
There will be changed traffic conditions on Jervis Bay, Gardner and Mortimer roads as utility relocation work is carried out for the Jervis Bay Road intersection upgrade.
Work will be carried out at night between 9pm and 5am on Wednesday and Thursday, July 10 and 11, weather permitting.
During work hours there will be temporary traffic changes to ensure the work area is safe.
Jervis Bay Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Woollamia Road, and access to Mortimer and Gardner roads will be closed from the Princes Highway and Jervis Bay Road.
Residential and emergency service access will be maintained to the closed portion of Jervis Bay, Mortimer and Gardner Roads.
Traffic heading south on the Princes Highway will detour via Hawken Road onto Pine Forest Road.
Traffic heading north on the Princes Highway will detour via Island Point Road to Grange Road onto Hawken Road onto Pine Forest Road. The detour route will be signposted.
During this night work, motorists should allow 15 minutes' extra travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
