Man charged after allegedly threatening people with machete at South Coast station

A young man accused of threatening people with a machete before assaulting police officers in Wollongong is among more than 165 people charged with weapon-related offences across the state during a recent operation.
Police were called to Wollongong Station about 10.15am on Thursday, July 4 to reports of a man armed with a weapon.
Upon arriving officers allegedly found an 18-year-old man threatening members of the public with a machete.
He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station, where he allegedly assaulted three officers.
The man was charged with carrying a visible knife in a public place, causing fear for safety; wilfully interfering with the comfort or safety of others; going onto train lines; two counts of assaulting a police officer; and two counts of attempting to stalk or intimidate.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday, where he was refused bail to front court again on Monday.
His arrest came as police launched Operation Foil, an operation targeting knife crime and antisocial behaviour which ran from Thursday to Saturday, involving over 700 officers from every police area command and district in NSW.
During the course of the operation police seized 72 knives and other weapons, and charged more than 165 people.
Police also arrested 52 people on outstanding warrants, made 165 drug detections, issued almost 700 traffic fines, and handed out another 410 rail infringement notices.
Detective Inspector Guy Magee, the North-West Metropolitan Region operations manager, said Operation Foil was established to get weapons out of the hands of those who might use them against others.
"Knife crime is an issue across the state and can change lives in an instant, which is why police will continue to proactively target and arrest anyone who poses a threat to the safety of the community," Detective Inspector Magee said.
Police last week also conducted Operation Pivot, during which officers visited almost 140 schools to speak with students in a bid to reduce crime through early intervention and engagement.
