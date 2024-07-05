South Coast Register
Keep the kids busy these holidays, here is what's on over the next two weeks.

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
Updated July 5 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 3:40pm
The Penwood Miniature railway in Jaspers Brush is open on the first Sunday of the month, operating miniature train rides across the rural property, here is owner Les Irwin with one of the iconic miniature trains. Picture from file
Penwood Miniature Railway - Jaspers Brush

First Sunday of the month

Open on the first Sunday of the month, the Penwood Railway is a minature railway track located in Jaspers Brush. For an entry fee of $5 per person, they offer unlimited steam rail rides on their miniature trains, as they travel across the rural property, over bridges and past different sites to see spread across the property. A great day out for the whole family, where unique memories can be made.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

