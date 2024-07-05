Keep the kids busy these holidays, here is what's on over the next two weeks.

Open on the first Sunday of the month, the Penwood Railway is a minature railway track located in Jaspers Brush. For an entry fee of $5 per person, they offer unlimited steam rail rides on their miniature trains, as they travel across the rural property, over bridges and past different sites to see spread across the property. A great day out for the whole family, where unique memories can be made.
This two-day workshop at Bundanon is designed for participants to be inspired and creative. For young people aged between 12 and 18, the event includes artmaking, ecology walks and visits to the Art Museum, with attendance on both days required. Registration includes a shuttle bus to and from Nowra, lunch, and morning and afternoon tea both days. For day one, participants will explore the Art Museum and enjoy a guided ecology walk through the bushland, then on to an artmaking workshop, where they'll explore the huge scale of myths, transforming feelings and ideas through abstract artmaking methods. On day two, participants will go through art-making workshops and continue discovering themes of mythology and shadows using photography and gouache.
Classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back these holidays for a fun, educational, and hands-on class where participants will taste and learn where chocolate comes from and how it's grown and produced. During workshops, participants will use professional chocolate equipment and produce take-home goodies, including a Giant speckle and a Marshmallow choc pop.
Focussing on mythology, children and adults in this workshop will visit the Art Museum and collaborate on large-format artworks, fostering a sense of connection and shared creativity. They will explore their different responses to what they see and be guided to transform their feelings and ideas through abstract art making.
Bundanon Mini is a workshop for parents and children up to the age of five. During the thirty-minute art-making activity with the Bundanon Learning team, children will enjoy a weather-dependent activity. However, during rainfall, children will instead complete guided activities in the Art museum with the learning team. They must be accompanied by an adult during the program and should wear clothing that will be okay with getting messy.
Held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, the classic tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will light up the stage presented by Albatross Musical Theatre Company. The story follows Charlie as he wishes and wants for nothing more than to find a golden ticket that would grant him entry to the wondrous Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but not everything is as it seems and with plenty of laughs and twists along the way, Charlie finds that not everything goes to plan.
Held at the Shoalhaven Heads Bowling & Recreation Club at 10am, the Play School live concert, "Let's play together" will feature everyone favourite characters, Big Ted, Jemima, Little Ted, Humpty and new toys to the mix. The cast will sing along on their adventures as they take children across the sea, into the sky and over the moon, while still having time for quiet and calm. The show is set in the Play School games room and the two Presenters and Toys follow along to discover different coloured boxes are filled with surprises.
