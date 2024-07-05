Keep the kids busy these holidays, here is what's on over the next two weeks.

This two-day workshop at Bundanon is designed for participants to be inspired and creative. For young people aged between 12 and 18, the event includes artmaking, ecology walks and visits to the Art Museum, with attendance on both days required. Registration includes a shuttle bus to and from Nowra, lunch, and morning and afternoon tea both days. For day one, participants will explore the Art Museum and enjoy a guided ecology walk through the bushland, then on to an artmaking workshop, where they'll explore the huge scale of myths, transforming feelings and ideas through abstract artmaking methods. On day two, participants will go through art-making workshops and continue discovering themes of mythology and shadows using photography and gouache.

