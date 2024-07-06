South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Age no barrier to a 140,000-word thesis, says retired Illawarra health boss, 80

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated July 6 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pamela King is pictured with husband Denis in a recent photograph. Picture: supplied
Pamela King is pictured with husband Denis in a recent photograph. Picture: supplied

Hold the pina coladas and put those golf clubs back in the garage - that's not how Denis King does retirement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.