Shoalhaven Mayor hits back at concerns about road funding delays

Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley has hit back at Liberal candidate for Gilmore, Andrew Constance, and his concerns about "a lack of urgency" in repairing local roads.
Mr Constance was replying to a statement from the Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips that funding from a $40 million package promised more than two years ago would soon start to flow.
Both Mr Constance and Mrs Phillips promised the funding for seven projects in April 2022, before the last federal election.
In the months that followed upgrades to The Wool Road in Basin View and St Georges Basin dropped off the list.
"When the $40 million funding announcement named specific Shoalhaven roads, the named roads had no planning, preparation, geotechnical work or design done," Cr Findley said.
"For Mr Constance to suggest that there has been no sense of urgency shows a complete lack of understanding of the breadth of work that has been undertaken in the background."
Cr Findley defended Mrs Phillips who had "worked closely with council and placed pressure on Transport for NSW to continue to move forward with the multiple projects that need careful planning to make sure that residents impacts are minimised".
"There was also an inference that if the funding had been spent by now that the Wool Rd would not have collapsed, and this is simply incorrect," she said.
"It would do people well to fact check and understand the complexity of the project before having an underhanded crack at those who have worked hard to keep the project on track."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.