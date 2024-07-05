South Coast Register
Home/Comment/Opinion

Letters: Praise for council workers

July 5 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many thanks to the workers on Shoalhaven City Council for providing a temporary route around the sink hole on The Wool Road at Erowal Bay ahead of the scheduled date.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.