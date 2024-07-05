Letters: Praise for council workers

Many thanks to the workers on Shoalhaven City Council for providing a temporary route around the sink hole on The Wool Road at Erowal Bay ahead of the scheduled date.
I don't know if this position already exists but would suggest that it is worthwhile for council to employ a fulltime inspector of bridges, culverts, drains and causeways.
In this way a potential "system failure" can be detected ahead of a major incident, thus saving council a lot of money and minimising inconvenience (or major structural issues) to residents.
I would also hope that all workers, whether parks and gardens, local road maintenance etc. are also on a regular watch for issues with council structures and an incident report is prepared.
These can then be examined by the inspector and repaired ahead of time.
Anyway, well done council workers in this bad weather for doing a good job.
