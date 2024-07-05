Local event raising funds to support 59 vulnerable refugees held in Port Moresby

The Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven group will host an event this weekend supporting 59 male refugees held in Port Moresby.
The "Not Forgotten" Trivia fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 2:00 PM in the Berry Uniting Church Hall for an afternoon of community, knowledge, and camaraderie.
Tickets are $30, and the event includes afternoon tea and a raffle to help ensure the safety and dignity of the men in Port Moresby.
The Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven Treasurer John Brentnall said the group have been advocating for refugees for eight years.
"We used to have a weekly vigil outside Ann Sudmalis' office, who was the member at the time, every Friday from 10am to 12 noon, and our focus in those days was the number of refugees held on Manus and Naru.
"Our focus was on advocating for the government to change its policy and let those people come to Australia, but once COVID-19 hit, we were restricted.
"The focus has really shifted as the number of refugees reduced.
"We became aware that there were a number of men in Port Moresby who were supposed to be supported, and money wasn't going to the place it was supposed to for medical support and essential items."
"We are now sending it to the Migrant and Refugee Desk of the Catholic Bishops' Office in Port Moresby, and that money is used for toiletries, phone cards and basic necessities, including clothes and food.
"It's really helping them to survive."
Tickets for the event can be purchased online, here, or at the door on the day.
For those unable to attend in person, donations are always accepted, and the group is constantly looking for additional support.
