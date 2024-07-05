Bomaderry property searched as part of investigation into stolen guns

Police have searched a Bomaderry property as part of an investigation into rural firearm theft in Port Macquarie.
Detectives attached to State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Racewyn in May to investigate the alleged theft of firearms from regional properties in the Port Macquarie area.
As part of investigations detectives, with help from State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, - executed six firearm prohibition order compliance checks in Bomaderry, Wauchope, Laurieton, Port Macquarie and West Kempsey and between July 2 and 4.
During the searches detectives located and seized a tool allegedly used to remove firearm serial numbers, a crossbow, firearm parts that police believe belong to stolen guns, electronic devices, a taser, firearm ammunition, shot gun cartridges, a rifle bag and over 1.6kg of cannabis.
On Tuesday, July 2, detectives arrested a 20-year-old man at a West Kempsey property and a 21-year-old man was arrested after attending Kempsey Police Station the same day.
The younger man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, firing a firearm in or near public place and contravening an apprehended violence order.
The older man was charged with six counts of stealing firearms or imitation firearms, supplying firearms to person unauthorised to posses it, entering a dwelling with intent to steal, possessing an unregistered firearm or prohibited firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.
Both men were refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court.
As part of the ongoing operation, strike force detectives searched a Wauchope property on Wednesday, July 3, locating and seizing shot gun cartridges.
The occupant, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and issued a court attendance notice for allegedly possessing the ammunition.
Drug and Firearms Squad commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson, said the seizures should serve as a reminder to all firearms holders to secure your firearms.
"The majority of these firearms were allegedly stolen from vacant properties in the Port Macquarie area, with the majority from unsecure properties," he said.
"It's vital for the safety of the NSW community that firearm owners secure their weapons, especially if they are away from their property for a long period of time."
Investigations under strike force Racewyn continue.
