Team Tribe's ward three candidates named ahead of Shoalhaven council elections

The number of candidates stepping forward to contest the September 14 Shoalhaven Council election continues to grow.
The latest group of candidates comes from Team Tribe, supporting mayoral candidate Jemma Tribe and hoping to represent ward three.
Ms Tribe said she approached people who were both business and community minded.
"Council is facing tough times, so we need people who have business, governance and leadership experience to help navigate through," she said.
"Being deeply embedded in the community is also essential because every decision affects people and getting the balance right is crucial."
Leading the ticket is Natalee Johnston - a safety specialist, Bendigo Bank board director and retired Navy helicopter pilot with 24 years military experience.
Business owner, mortgage broker and The Women's Connection of Milton Ulladulla leader Emily Jenkins is at number two, ahead of registered nurse and midwife Glynis Howard at number three on the ticket.
The final place on the Team Tribe ticket for ward three is taken by electrician, small business owner, business chamber member, Kioloa RFS member and associate board member of Bendigo Bank Milton, Jordan Hamilton.
"I believe these candidates will be the greatest representatives ward three has ever seen," Ms Tribe said.
"They are smart, passionate about their local community and have a proven track record.
"Team Tribe are determined to do politics differently - debating ideas not people and looking at issues based on merit, not through a party lens," she said.
"We are local people determined to make a positive difference in our local community.
"We are also focused on getting back to basics - roads, rates and rubbish - fixing local roads, balancing the budget and introducing FOGO green bins," Ms Tribe said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.