Currarong Bowling Club cleans up at NSW Perfect Plate Awards

Humble in attitude but not in quality of food, the Currarong Bowling &and Recreation Club's Peninsula Brasserie restaurant has been awarded a top prize for having one of the best club dishes in New South Wales.
Awarded for the best small club dish in the state and best dish in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven as part of the Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards for a Lamb Backstrap and Beets with Goats Cheese Jus dish.
Executive chef Ben Quigg said the win came as a huge surprise considering the number of clubs that entered the competition and the quality of dishes submitted.
"I think our whole table burst into tears when they read our name out, it just shows our hard work has paid off and choosing the right staff has got the job done," Mr Quigg said.
"I'm still lost, to be honest, it's such a massive achievement, and not only to take out our region but to take out the state title, it releases a whole heap of pressure off."
"We're wrapping our head around it still, we came second in the state last year and third year in the region and then this year to take out both is incredible, even my dad, who is club CEO, burst into tears."
The dish was intended to maintain an earthy, paired-back flavour, which allowed the quality of fresh, locally supplied produce to shine.
The lamb backstrap was supplied by the South Coast Butchers Pantry in Greenwell Point, with which Mr Quigg has an ongoing supply relationship.
"Bryce from South Coast Butchers Pantry gave me the bit of meat and said this is what I think you should use," he said.
"It started with that piece of meat, I knew I wanted to do lamb but didn't want to do anything slow-cooked, and lamb and beetroot always work well together."
"I tried to keep everything really earthy and let the flavours shine through.
"I'm so glad for the few suppliers I've got, they're just amazing and they always have what I want when I want it, and it goes to show that using quality produce pays off.
The dish will be available on the weekend as a special offering for $26, and will be a regular addition to the venue's new upcoming menu.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.