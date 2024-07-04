$40m in road funding still to be paid two years after it was promised

More than two years after it was promised, and 16 months after Prime Minister Another Albanese declared it had been "delivered", Shoalhaven Council has yet to receive $40 million to upgrade key roads.
The funding was first promised by Liberal Party candidate for Gilmore, Andrew Constance, in April 2022, and matched by Labor's Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, the following day.
Then in February 2023 Mr Albanese said the money had been delivered during a visit to Callala Bay.
The promise initially covered seven projects, but over the coming months one - an upgrade to The Wool Road at St Georges Basin and Basin View - dropped off the list.
This week (July 2, 2024) Mrs Phillips said the money was about to start flowing, with funding formally approved for vital scoping works.
The initial funding will deliver early scoping works such as topographic surveys, environmental, flood and heritage studies, and other activities on site.
It will also consider safety and flood-proofing solutions, Mrs Phillips said, with a scoping document to be produced detailing recommended options, cost estimates and land acquisition requirements for each intersection.
Mrs Phillips said the funding would address a range of issues.
"Our government is committed to addressing longstanding problems with the Shoalhaven road network caused by extreme weather events, and future-proofing the network for expected population growth in the region," she said.
"I have been working closely with Shoalhaven City Council to assist them with these local road works.
"When Shoalhaven City Council resolved in June 2023 that they did not have the capacity to undertake the work internally, I have supported council every step of the way with their Program, Project Management and Engineering (PPME) partnership model to deliver the major roads package.
"I am pleased that this next phase has been reached, which will now mean the finalisation of the scope of work, finalising construction timeframes and ensuring works can get underway as soon as possible."
Mrs Phillips said council would decide when the projects would commence, with federal funds to be paid as milestones were completed.
The package includes rehabilitation, re-surfacing, widening and intersection upgrades on:
Transport and Regional Development Minister Catherine King said improved roads in the Shoalhaven would improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and travel times, making the region more liveable.
"This funding will help to promote housing growth opportunities as the region becomes an even more attractive place to live," Ms King said.
However Mr Constance slammed the continued delays.
"There's no plausible excuse for well over two years and getting to the point where the only thing resolved is the hiring of a consultant to manage the project because council hasn't got the capacity," he said.
"The urgency just has not been there."
Mr Constance said that was inexcusable as, "We don't have the luxury any more of delays, when it comes to the region's roads" as "there are lives at risk".
When Shoalhaven Council said it did not have the capacity to manage the projects they should have been handed to Transport for NSW, Mr Constance said.
"Transport could have issued one big project to a large contractor and just got the job done," the former NSW Transport Minister said.
"People haven't got the luxury of waiting years for the projects to be delivered."
Mr Constance questioned why Mrs Phillips was not putting more energy and effort into ensuring work started on upgrading roads that were "very old and not built to modern specification".
As a Member for Parliament "You've got to drive the projects, you've got to drive the bureaucracy to deliver," he said.
And the price of inaction were problems like the recent sink hole and road collapse on The Wool Road, he said, which was initially scheduled for upgrading as part of the $40 million funding.
Mr Constance said he was also concerned at report up to $10 million would be spent on scoping, investigations, planning and design for the upgrades, saying "we need more bang for our buck".
