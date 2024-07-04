Check out these markets across the Shoalhaven this weekend.

Held on the first Sunday of every month, from 8am to 2pm at the Culburra Beach Community Centre, these markets boast dozens of stalls with homemade and homegrown products. Products include cards and paper crafts, tie dye, crystals and gems, clothing, toys, plants, candles and so much more. Food options are also available with Yo Mama Kitchen cooking up bacon and egg rolls, scones and more, while Wicked Tasty Food are serving donuts, coffee and cold drinks.