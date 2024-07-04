Check out these markets across the Shoalhaven this weekend.

If you're looking to get out of the house over the weekend, why not head to a market and support local makers and growers while getting some fresh air? Most organisers recommend keeping an eye on social media pages for weather updates, as many markets are outdoors and dependent on clear skies.
The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Twilight Market is held at the picturesque maritime museum in Huskisson on the first Saturday of each month. There's live music, the Whaler's Bar, which offers local wine and beer, and stalls full of arts and crafts, fresh produce, and homewares.
The Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club markets are held indoors, allowing them to go ahead no matter the weather. Held between 8.30am to 1.30pm stallholders include local giftware, handmade products, plants, flowers, craft, art, decor and more, including Espresso Boy donuts and coffee operating at the Surf Club Kiosk between 7.30am to 1.30pm.
Held at the Milton Showground, this market boasts over 100 stalls featuring handmade crafts, produce, homemade preserves, fashion stalls, honey, sourdough, and more. It is held between 9.30am and 2.30pm, and the Milton Lions Club holds a barbecue on site and other food options available.
Sunday, July 7
Held at the Berry Showground, from 8.30am to 2.30pm, the Berry Markets are the perfect place to wander in a dog-friendly atmosphere with so many stalls to see. Stall holders this weekend include Jordan Robbins Photography, Brasserie Bread, Artisan Delish Salami, Batemans Bay Nut Roasting Company, A Dawn Design jewellery, Elite Laser Creations, and many more, including fresh produce and crafted creations.
Held on the first Sunday of every month, from 8am to 2pm at the Culburra Beach Community Centre, these markets boast dozens of stalls with homemade and homegrown products. Products include cards and paper crafts, tie dye, crystals and gems, clothing, toys, plants, candles and so much more. Food options are also available with Yo Mama Kitchen cooking up bacon and egg rolls, scones and more, while Wicked Tasty Food are serving donuts, coffee and cold drinks.
