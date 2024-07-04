Police look for new recruits from the Shoalhaven to work in Nowra

NSW Police are looking for new recruits from the Shoalhaven, with the offer of working in Nowra.
They have launched a new recruitment campaign called You Should Be a Cop In Your Hometown, designed to attract applicants to 12 regional areas including Nowra.
As part of the campaign police are specifically targeting applicants to become an officer in their home town.
Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree from the people and capability command said the goal was to provide greater certainty for recruits, giving them confidence they could join the NSW Police Force and work in their home towns.
"We know that becoming a police officer and moving away from home can be a big ask, especially if you have family and enjoy where you live," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"This new initiative will give those who apply to be a police officer a higher level of confidence on where they'll work.
"As well as being paid to train and starting your career with NSW Police, when you join, you can identify where you would like to work and if an applicant is from a regional area not listed, we will still look at positions available in the area."
The recruitment campaign has been launched in Tamworth, alongside a youth work experience program designed to generate interest in young people about joining the Police Force.
Students will gain a better understanding of policing by participating in a four day program, experiencing a variety of specialist commands, as well as potentially visiting the Police Academy at Goulburn.
Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood from the capability performance and youth command said the pilot program was designed to not just find the next generation of police, but to also inspire students and show them there is much more to being a police officer.
"This is an opportunity to showcase a career in policing for young people, who may have not previously considered joining the police force," Assistant Commissioner Wood said.
"We are hoping to attract young people from big and small regional towns, metropolitan areas and culturally diverse backgrounds, because it will help us better serve the community."
