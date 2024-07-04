Shoalhaven Heads key to little tern numbers recovery in NSW

Shoalhaven Heads is leading the recovery of the endangered little tern.
After more than 20 years in decline, little terns appear to be experiencing a resurgence in numbers in NSW, with an almost 15 per cent increase in breeding pairs from last season.
And Shoalhaven Heads has played a key role in that.
The beach-nesting bird breeding season started at the beginning of spring and breeding activity was documented at 16 sites along the NSW coastline in 2023-24, stretching from Wilsons Head in the north to Wallagoot Lake in the south.
During the 2023-24 breeding season there were around 430 little tern breeding pairs in the state, which is an increase from almost 380 the previous season.
This impressive number of breeding pairs resulted in over 370 fledglings, almost 100 fledglings more than the previous season.
These figures were led by standout colonies in Shoalhaven Heads on the South Coast and Karagi Point on the Central Coast, which between them recorded almost 70 per cent of the state's fledglings.
Beach-nesting birds like the little tern lay eggs directly on the sand, and eggs and chicks are so well camouflaged they are almost invisible.
Despite the good results this year, little terns are still vulnerable to a wide range of threats, including native and introduced predators, crushing and disturbance from vehicles, humans and domestic dogs, flooding of nesting sites and adverse weather conditions.
It is imperative that beach goers understand the impact they can have on the breeding season of these endangered creatures over spring and summer every year.
When attending beaches during breeding season, beach users should:
For more information on beach-nesting birds in NSW, visit Share the Shore.
National Parks and Wildlife Service executive director of coastal park operations, Naomi Stephens, said the numbers were exceptional.
"Given the endangered nature of most species of beach-nesting birds, we are always hoping for a prosperous season for these animals, and we could not be happier with the results we have seen over this season," she said.
"For over 20 years little terns have experienced decline in NSW, so it is incredibly uplifting to see their numbers beginning to recover.
"Despite these great results, ongoing management needs to occur to ensure these birds do not go extinct, and every person can make a difference," Ms Stephens said.
She paid tribute to the many individuals and organisations helping to protect the birds.
"These numbers are not possible without the unwavering dedication of countless volunteers, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff, local councils, land managers and stakeholders," she said.
