South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley makes his second Olympic team

By Newsroom
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran Woolley with his ticket to the 2024 Olynmpics. Picture via @kieranwoolley_ on Instagram
Kieran Woolley with his ticket to the 2024 Olynmpics. Picture via @kieranwoolley_ on Instagram

Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley has made his second Olympic team and will go to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.