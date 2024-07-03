Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley makes his second Olympic team

Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley has made his second Olympic team and will go to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The nine-member Australian skateboarding team for the Paris 2024 Olympics was revealed on Wednesday, July 3, and as expected, Woolley has been joined by Olympic champion Keegan Palmer in the men's Park event.
Tokyo Olympian Woolley heads to Paris in great form with a fourth and sixth place finish at the Olympic Qualifying Series events.
"I am beyond stoked to make my second Australian Olympic team and represent the green and gold," Woolley said.
"The last few weeks have been super action packed and I hopefully can keep the momentum going heading into Paris."
Unrelated teenagers Arisa Trew, 14, and Ruby Trew, 15, as well as and 17-year-old Keefer Wilson make their Olympic debut.
Shane O'Neill, 34, returns for his second Olympic appearance in the Street event, alongside Olympic debutants Chloe Covell, Haylie Powell and Liv Lovelace.
Arisa Trew and Palmer won the Olympic Qualifying Series in June and Covell is a 2023 World Championship silver medallist.
The skateboarding competition will be held from Saturday, July 27, to Sunday, July 28, for street, and from August 6 to August 7, 2024 for Park at the La Concorde venue in Paris.
In the heart of Paris, the La Concorde venue, along with the Grand Palais, the Eiffel Tower Stadium and Champ-de-Mars Arena, will temporarily be transformed into an urban park.
The skaters earned their qualification through the cut-throat Olympic Qualifying Series, with each of the athletes finishing in the top 20 to secure their place in Paris.
Qualifying nine of a maximum 12 spots, Australia will field the fourth largest skate team, behind only the US (12), Brazil (12) and Japan (10).
