From lights and action to a camera - drumming legend now an award-winning photographer

Australian drumming legend Will Dower is moving to a different beat these days, but he is still leaving his mark on the world.
Since hanging up his drumsticks and moving to Meroo Meadow to be closer to family, the man who once appeared on pretty much all the television shows that featured live music has found new life as a semi-professional photographer.
Mr Dower spent most of his life playing with the who's who of the music industry for several decades, including featuring on television shows including The Mike Walsh Show, The Don Lane Show, The Midday Show with Ray Martin and later Kerri-Anne Kennerley, and The Michael Parkinson Show.
He has also written several books that have been incorporated into the music curriculum in schools across the world.
But these days he is more interested in taking photographs showing the Shoalhaven's beauty.
"Photography's always been at the back of my mind while touring the world with all these different musical artists, and the last 10 years I've got serious about it," Mr Dower said.
"I'm just having a lot of fun taking photos all over the place."
The 81-year-old's photography is continuing his legacy of making his mark around the world, with Mr Dower's picture from Ben's Walk recently winning an international competition.
The competition was run through international photographic group VIEWBUG, with Mr Dower's picture taking out the Titan Award - presented to the picture taking out the most awards across several categories.
"This special honour celebrates amazing talent and creativity in photography," VIEWBUG said.
Mr Dower said he took the winning photograph with a Sony RX10 camera, which he described as "a little ripper".
He said he could not manage the steps of Ben's Walk and Hanging Rock while carrying bulky camera equipment, but the RX10 walk light enough to carry while still giving great results.
