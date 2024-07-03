More events added to a NAIDOC Week full of activities in the Shoalhaven

The list of Shoalhaven events planned for NAIDOC Week continues to grow, with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District organising several activities.
The week runs from Sunday, July 7, and Sunday, July 14, with the theme "Keep the fire burning: Blak, loud and proud!"
Here is a list of the events and activities that we are aware of.
Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7: Group 7 teams are wearing their Indigenous-inspired playing tops during their round 13 fixtures.
Sunday, July 7: Yila Healing Trail representatives are holding a ceremonial fire lighting at sunset, in the wood chopping area at the Nowra Showground. They will hold further demonstrations of traditional fire lighting techniques at the site each day during the week at 10.30am and 2pm.
Monday, July 8: Bead making and yarning - Shoalhaven Hospital, meeting room 1, 11am - 2pm
Tuesday, July 9: Shoalhaven Hospital celebration event, hospital courtyard, 11am - 1pm.
Wednesday, July 10: Shoalhaven Family Fun Day - Shoalhaven Showground, 10am - 2pm.
Thursday, July 11: What is NAIDOC? session - Shoalhaven Hospital, meeting room 1, 10.30am - 12pm and 2pm - 3.30pm:
Friday, July 12: Painting Aboriginal designs workshop, Shoalhaven Hospital, meeting room 1, 11am - 2pm.
Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13:Ngulla NAIDOC Festival with events happening from 10am to 3pm both days.
Saturday, July 13: Corroboree at Gangagruwan - the traditional name for Kangaroo Valley - organised by Gadhungal Marring to include an demonstration of ancient artefacts and their uses, followed by a native foods lunch provided by Blak Cede. 11am-2pm.
