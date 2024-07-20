Rediscovering history in the search for Broughton's missing breastplate

A descendant of one of the Shoalhaven's key Indigenous figures, Broughton, has made a heartfelt plea to help locate a lost piece of history.
Broughton, also known as Toodwick, was a Wadi-Wadi man who played a significant role in Berry's development.
He was an associate of Alexander Berry, and in 1822 Berry presented him with a breastplate and the title of 'native constable' because of his skills in tracking escaped convicts.
Broughton's fourth great-grandson, Paul Cropper, has called for information and the return of the breastplate that went missing from Berry Museum around 2007/8.
"If something wonderful happens and it is recovered, it is an opportunity for the story of Broughton to be rediscovered and for everyone to learn more about this remarkable Indigenous man," Mr Cropper said.
Mr Cropper has always known of his connection to Broughton, but learned more about his ancestor's significance while delving into his family history.
"I just feel that he is such an interesting person," he said.
"Broughton was this really remarkable man who tried to bridge two cultures - the Aboriginal culture of the area and also the Europeans there."
Mr Cropper said Broughton walked a difficult line, to be able to balance his relationships and connect with everyone.
"I think he was pretty much responsible for [the fact] that the Indigenous people of the area were able to stay on their land that was so important to them for such a long time," he said.
He acknowledged that breastplates given to Indigenous people could be controversial and not always a pleasant thing for an Aboriginal person to see.
"I think Broughton's plate was different," he said.
"In essence it was provided as evidence of the relationship between Berry and Broughton, and the fact that he'd assisted Berry in capturing some of the convicts that had escaped."
The artefact is about four inches square and engraved with ornamental lettering that reads "Broughton, Native Constable, Shoalhaven, 1822."
The metal plate has a journey of its own, having been found embedded in the ashes of a large spotted gum in 1886.
The Shoalhaven Telegraph on April 28, 1886, reported the discovery of the breastplate by a son of a public school teacher Mr Doyle. The article invited anyone who wanted to see the breastplate to visit the newspaper's office.
The breastplate was loaned to the Berry Museum in about 1979 by the Blow family.
Mr Cropper expressed his strong support for the museum and its volunteers.
"It is a terrific little museum run by volunteers, a lot of hard work goes into the museum and there is a lot of great historical stuff," he said.
While researching his family, Mr Cropper discovered the mysterious disappearance of the metal plate from the Berry Museum.
The current whereabouts of the breastplate remains unknown.
"I just hope it will be an opportunity to reach out and to see if we can't right what was pretty much a wrong," he said.
Mr Cropper encouraged people to come forward with any information on where the breastplate could be.
He said it would be fantastic for the plate to be returned to the family and be available to the wider Australian public, "as a way of finding out more about Broughton and his story."
