South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Rediscovering history in the search for Broughton's missing breastplate

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated July 21 2024 - 8:13am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A descendant of one of the Shoalhaven's key Indigenous figures, Broughton, has made a heartfelt plea to help locate a lost piece of history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.