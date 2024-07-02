Drugs and cash allegedly seized during search at North Nowra home

Police have allegedly found what they describe as "significant quantities of a white crystal substance" while searching a home in North Nowra on Tuesday, July 2.
Police executed a search warrant at the home looking for prohibited drugs and other items suspected of being unlawfully obtained.
Along with the white crystal substance, police allegedly recovered steroids and a large sum of cash from the home.
A 47 year old man from Nowra was present while the search was conducted.
Police enquiries are continuing while the seized items undergo further forensic examination.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.