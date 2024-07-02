Teenagers push for an upgrade to Basin View's intergenerational BMX track

Three teenagers are pushing for an upgrade to the Basin View BMX track where their parents rode 20 years or more ago.
Vincentia High School year nine students Caitlyn Allen, Phoebe Jefferson and Jasmine Wasley are all mountain bikers and are leading the campaign to have the track restored.
They aim to transform what they call "the dumps" at Malcolm Moore Reserve into a usable BMX track where they can develop their mountain biking skills.
"We think that young people can make a big difference in our community," Phoebe said.
"By fixing up the BMX track, we're making it safer and more fun for everyone, and we're also helping local riders feel proud to call this reserve their own."
The girls are working with youth organisation Firefly Bay and Basin and its youth changemakers program.
As part of that they have set up a survey found here asking people to share thoughts and ideas about improving the track.
There is also a petition urging Shoalhaven Council to prioritise repairing the BMX track.
"Your input and support are important as we campaign to rejuvenate the neglected BMX track in Basin View," Caitlyn said.
"Together, we can turn the dumps into jumps and create a space that reflects the vibrancy and spirit of our bike riding community."
As part of their work the three 14-year-olds have enlisted the expertise of BMX track designer James Hall from Keystone Trails.
He will use the survey responses and the young people's ideas to craft a concept design that resonates with the collective vision for the track's revival.
That will include a range of different cost options while creating a project that is shovel ready should funding become available.
The students will formally present the survey and petition results, alongside the concept design, to council at a briefing scheduled for late July, when they will ask for the project to be placed on council's priority list to take advantage of any grants of offer.
Along with the survey and petition, the students are partnering with South Coast United Mountain Bikers (SCUM) to host a fun, free event at Sanctuary Point Skate Park during term three.
The BMX Blast event is designed to engage and inspire the local community, particularly young people, through a series of BMX clinics and activities.
This event is aimed at not only promoting physical activity and outdoor fun, but also fostering a sense of community and healthy competition.
Funded by a government grant, the event will feature BMX biking clinics and demonstrations by SCUM, a free barbecue, information booths, giveaways, and much more.
The date will be confirmed soon.
