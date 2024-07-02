Shoalhaven Marine Rescue - from a stolen wreck to saving countless lives

Shoalhaven Marine Rescue is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 6, with lunch for current and past members a the Greenwell Point Bowling Club, a band and displaying its rescue vessels at the Greenwell Point jetty.
But the celebration is a far cry from the unit's humble beginnings, starting with a boat that had been stolen from Sydney before running onto rocks at Plantation Point.
That was in 1974, when the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol bought the damaged Westgate II boat for $300 and set about repairing it to service the area between Greenwell Point, Huskisson and Ulladulla.
About the same time Alan and Margaret McGilvray set up a radio base at their home in Greenwell Point, monitoring anglers as they headed out to sea, and contacting officials if they did not return home.
Since those humble beginnings the service, that became part of Marine Rescue when a range of organisations merged in 2010, there have been hundreds, if not thousand, of lives saved.
From January 2017 to the end of 2023, volunteers at Marine Rescue Shoalhaven completed 446 search and rescue missions, safely returning 697 people to shore.
So far in 2024, the volunteers have completed 39 search and rescue missions, safely returning 100 people to shore.
The unit has grown to 95 volunteers, including deputy unit commander, vessel officer and qualified Marine Rescue NSW Master, Mike Boadle.
He said he had been involved for 15 years, and in that time had taken part in about 700 missions including about 300 rescues.
That included some body recoveries and rescues in difficult circumstances, such as one in 2020 when two people suffering carbon monoxide poisoning hit rocks at an area known as Rosie's Walls, just down from the Comerong Island jetty.
Mr Boadle said one of the people also had bad burns, and the crew had to give the couple initial medical treatment, before getting them back for further medical care.
He said their training helped the crew get through the situation.
"We do a lot of training and times like that is when you fall back on that training and do what you have to do," he said.
"Training is what is important, and we have a great depth of talent both within our vessel crews and our radio crews and that helps us deal with any situation we come up against."
All boat crew needed to have senior first aid qualifications, including advanced resuscitation and using a defibrillator, Mr Boadle said, with Marine Rescue a registered training organisation.
Even the skippers were externally certified, to ensure they met standards, he said.
A retired engineer who had spent his whole life in boats, Mr Boadle said he joined Marine Rescue Shoalhaven before he finished full-time work.
"It's been my retirement task - I wouldn't call it my job because I enjoy it so much," he said.
"It's been very fulfilling, and a great way to do something real in my retirement.
"I don't really treat is as a retirement, just my next phase of life, I guess," Mr Boadle said.
The Shoalhaven unit monitors the region spread from Kiama to Plantation Point in Jervis Bay, where it overlaps with the Jervis Bay unit's area, along with the navigable reaches of the Shoalhaven and Crookhaven Rivers.
"It is a big area, there's quite a lot of coastline and quite a variety of waterways too, from very shallow and intricate waters up the top of the Shoalhaven through to surf beaches and rocky coasts," Mr Boadle said.
"We've got a lot of different sorts of territory that we cover as well."
Completing the task was a team of volunteers spread evenly between crewing the vessels, operating the radios, and other duties including administration, fundraising and even running regular barbecues.
"Not everyone wants to go to sea or operate a radio," Mr Boadle said.
"We have people with all different skills, and they don't mind contributing in a variety of ways."
Fundraising has been vital for repairing and upgrading the first boat - the Westgate II - and then upgrading through a range of recue vessels including two named after Alan and Margaret McGilvray.
Currently Marine Rescue Shoalhaven has two rescue vessels, an 11.5 metre Steber cabin cruiser and a 7.5 metre Ocean Cylinder RHIB.
They are stationed at Greenwell Point, while the radio base is located at the Pilot House on Prince Edward Avenue at Culburra Beach with volunteer radio operators providing a crucial link between the land and sea for those on the water, seven days a week.
Mr Boadle said the separate locations "were the facilities we could get at the time", but the dedication of the volunteers made them work.
