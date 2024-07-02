South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our History

Shoalhaven Marine Rescue - from a stolen wreck to saving countless lives

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 2 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Marine Rescue is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 6, with lunch for current and past members a the Greenwell Point Bowling Club, a band and displaying its rescue vessels at the Greenwell Point jetty.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.