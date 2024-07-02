Both sides of politics push for a special entertainment precinct in Kiama

Both sides of politics are working to establish a special entertainment precinct in Kiama.
The State Government has started special entertainment zones that empower local councils to support live entertainment through extended trading hours and favourable noise controls.
Former Labor Party candidate for Kiama, Katelin McInerney, has started a petition to support a zone being established in Kiama, following several attempts from local businesses to encourage live music and extended trading at their venues in the Kiama town centre.
"As a live music-loving teen and young person in Kiama in the 90s and 00s, I've been saddened to see that the venues and opportunities I had growing up really haven't grown in our town since then," she said.
"While we have wonderful one-off days and events, creating a vibrant live performance scene for locals and visitors requires a dedicated space.
"Establishing an entertainment precinct in Kiama would help venues foster the year-round scene that families like mine and people of all ages can enjoy," Ms McInerney said.
"I have launched this petition to show the overwhelming support a precinct like this would have from our community and to help create sustainable business opportunities for our local venues and operators to liven up our street scene and night-time economy."
Labor spokesperson for Kiama, Dr Sarah Kaine MLC, has backed the initiative.
"I am proud to join with Katelin and the community members and business owners of Kiama in supporting this petition for a special entertainment precinct in the Kiama town centre," she said.
"This initiative promises not only to enhance the local cultural vibrancy, but also holds tremendous potential for job creation and economic development.
"Kiama has a vibrant town centre, with many local business already displaying a clear appetite for live music and extended trading hours," Dr Kaine said.
"This petition highlights the community support for these businesses and for the reinvigoration of the night time and creative economy in Kiama."
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has also supported the push to increase live entertainment.
"I totally support any initiative that encourages more live music, supports the arts at appropriate venues and locations and benefits local small businesses," he said.
He has written to the Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham, asking for his support to establish a special entertainment precinct in the Kiama township.
However Mr Ward dismissed the latest petition as "just a Labor Party data harvesting exercise ahead of a local government election".
He questioned why a petition was needed.
"During the election Labor made a series of commitments around live music and extending trading hours for venues," Mr Ward said.
"Why not just do what you said you'd do and get on with it?
"Labor is in government now but they are still behaving like they are in opposition with campaign after campaign. Why do they need a petition?
"Whilst I commend more opportunities for locals, the Labor Government doesn't need a petition, they need a decision," Mr Ward said.
The petition is available at the Central Perk Café - 84 Terralong St, and Fillmore's Café - 2/38-40 Manning St.
