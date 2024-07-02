It's time to say goodbye to 3G for good Advertising Feature

Telstra has made the decision to delay closing its 3G network until August 31, 2024

We've extended our 3G network closure by two months to allow people more time to upgrade their devices.



We will close our 3G network on August, 31 2024.

Connectivity is becoming more and more important to the way we all live and work, and we are excited to help all Australians transition to 4G and 5G mobile networks which are faster, more reliable, and more resilient.

But we have to make sure everyone is ready to make this transition together - and we know some of our customers are still working through the steps they need to take to upgrade their devices.



That's why we've decided to provide more time and further support.

You must upgrade your 3G device

If your device is 3G only, if it does not support Voice over 4G (VoLTE), or if it is 4G enabled but hardwired to use 3G for Emergency calls, then you need to upgrade before the 3G closure to stay connected.

This will also affect medical devices and other hardware connected to our 3G network, from EFTPOS terminals to farm machinery.

If you're not sure if you will be impacted or what to do, you can SMS '3' to 3498 and we'll tell you if your handset needs to be updated.

Telstra says the 4G and 5G mobile networks are faster, more reliable, and more resilient. Pictures supplied

For other connected devices, please reach out to the supplier or manufacturer for more information.



We are always a phone call away if you need further support or are facing challenging financial or other circumstances.



We'll work with you to find the best solution.

It's important that you act now

While there is now a little more time, please don't delay. Our 3G network is closing soon, and it is important you act now. If you're still using an impacted device after August 31, you won't be able to call Triple Zero for Emergency help.

We have been making good progress on modernising our 3G network sites with new 4G and 5G antennas and radio hardware, with 99% of upgrades now complete.

We made an absolute commitment to expand our 4G coverage to be equivalent to existing 3G coverage across the country before we close the 3G network, and we are on track to meet that.

Closing Australia's 3G networks is a significant step that will lead to improved connectivity for the nation, so please act quickly to check your devices and upgrade today, or get in touch with us for help.