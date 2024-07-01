Local students given a chance to speak in Parliament about their passions

Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips had her first foray into politics as a mum of four fighting to save the Nowra Swimming Pool.
That was in 2009 and 10 years later, after being elected to federal parliament, the pool battle featured in Mrs Phillips' maiden speech.
And now she is encouraging local students to speak up about the things that ignite their passion.
"Fighting to save the pool really opened my eyes to how elected representatives had the power to make decisions that can impact our communities," she said.
Mrs Phillips said she was proud that her role as the local federal MP was able to help people and make a real difference in a lot of lives.
"I love supporting community organisations. I love being able to shape policies, services and infrastructure that will help our communities into the future," she added.
Gilmore school students in years 10, 11 and 12 have an opportunity to follow in Mrs Phillips' footsteps by entering the national My First Speech competition that will give the next generation of community leaders a chance to have a say in Federal Parliament.
"This is an opportunity for local young people to raise what's really important to them on the national stage in the Australian Parliament. This is their voice," Mrs Phillips said.
"I really encourage local students to enter and can't wait to see the winners speaking in parliament."
This competition will provide the opportunity for a student from each year group to be flown to Canberra with a parent or guardian to present their speeches live and undertake a program at Parliament House.
Students are asked to consider what they would say if they were a newly elected Member of the House of Representatives and record themselves presenting the 90-second speech on video.
"I really hope our wonderful young leaders in Gilmore will take up this opportunity and I'm happy to offer tips and advice," Mrs Phillips added.
Full details of the competition are available here.
Entries close at 11.59pm on July 27.
