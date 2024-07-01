South Coast Register
The Wool Road reopens at Old Erowal Bay today after flood damage repaired

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:26pm
The Wool Road at Old Erowal Bay is due to reopen to traffic at 5pm today - Monday, July 1, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

