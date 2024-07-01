The Wool Road reopens at Old Erowal Bay today after flood damage repaired

The Wool Road at Old Erowal Bay is due to reopen to traffic at 5pm today - Monday, July 1, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.
The road had been closed since a large sink hole opened when heavy rain resulted in a culvert under the road collapsing in early June.
While initial reports to Shoalhaven Council said a permanent repair to the road would take up to 10 months and cost about $1.2 million, plans were put in place for a temporary repair to reopen the road to traffic by July 12.
But those repairs have advanced, allowing the road to reopen early so residents can once again travel directly between Vincentia and St Georges Basin/Sanctuary Point without detouring via Tomerong.
Council's city services director, Carey McIntyre, said the road had been closed for more than three weeks following the extreme rain event on Thursday, June 6.
"Thanks to good weather and the mobilisation of hard-working crews we've been able to complete the temporary works 10 days ahead of schedule," Mr McIntyre said.
"I'd like to thank the community for their understanding under trying conditions.
"The detours have added extra time to many people's day and we're very grateful for the support of locals over the past three weeks," he said.
The completed works include:
The temporary repair allows The Wool Road to remain open for several months as council embarks on a permanent repair.
Detailed road design is being developed to inform how and when full remediation works on the Wool Road will begin.
Residents are still encouraged to subscribe for updates about the progress of the project on council's website.
