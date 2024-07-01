Culburra Cougars a force to beat after double victory over the weekend

The Culburra Cougars first grade football club have proved themselves a force to be reckoned with after they played a full weekend of games and claimed victory in both.
Up against Shoalhaven United on Saturday, Culburra Cougars President Lindsey Higgins said players knocked the ball around incredibly well.
"They kept good possession and United pressed us pretty hard too, they were a well drilled outfit" Mr Higgins said.
"We had some good goals though and our second goal was a really good one."
Player Doug Gray scored twice, while goal keeper Tom Matthews showed a strong effort in keeping United's score low, with the end result 3-1 to Cougars.
On Sunday the team were back in action for their second away game of the weekend, this time against a fresh St Georges Basin Team.
"There was a lot of effort shown in that game, considering we played two games over the weekend" Mr Higgins said. 1-0
With Cougars walking away with the win and an overall score of 1-0, Daniel Wells scored the sole goal of the game.
"Jackson Balmer was another really strong player on Sunday," Mr Higgins said.
"Jackson just really opened up the play, he turned back in and got us in behind Basin's defence."
Mr Higgins said the defence was strong from the opposition during both games, with particular mention to Basin's play on Sunday.
"Basin's defence was really good, obviously being a one nill win scored from a corner it was under trying conditions too with the field wet, but defence from both teams was strong."
