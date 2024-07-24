Ponte Bar and Dining embarks on an exciting new venture at The Growers

Ponte Bar and Dining has been serving smiles and delectable dishes on the Shoalhaven River's bank since late 2020.
Co-owners Thiago and Sharon Menezes have announced an exciting new partnership with the Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group and relocation from 10 Wharf Road.
Ponte Bar and Dining is the new food and beverage operators of the Growers Restaurant Shoalhaven, located at the Worrigee Sports Club.
The Growers by Ponte will have a soft opening in mid-August after a final dinner service on Saturday, August 3 at the Wharf location.
"We're really excited and believe that it's definitely for the best," Ms Menezes said.
"It has been a decision that we haven't made lightly and we have really thought about what is best for our region."
Ponte Bar and Dining has had a challenging journey operating during Covid, the building of the new Nowra Bridge in front of its location and a downturn in the economy.
However, the restaurant became a community favourite, offering mouthwatering meals and employing star-studded staff including top chef Sam Smith.
The new location offers many exciting opportunities for Ponte to grow and connect to the community, with plans for future events and a new menu.
Ms Menezes said The Growers location offered a larger scale as a 400-seat restaurant with an outdoor capacity, along with being close to town with great parking.
It is also attached to the Shoalhaven Ex-Service Club which has a golfing green, lawn bowls and the Springs Shoalhaven Motel next door.
"[The location will] give us a greater scope of people who we can reach in the community," she said.
"We'll be able to reach anyone from mothers groups who want to come with a bunch of prams and sit in the sun with a cup of tea, to kids programs and large-scale functions."
Ms Menezes said their key focus was for people to be able to afford to dine out, and have regular destination where they can enjoy a meal.
"We just think that we're going to be able to produce really great food and beverages at an affordable cost, and I think that's the most important thing."
Most of the team will be coming with Ponte to the Growers, but there are plenty of positions available.
Meanwhile the Wharf Rd venue will be retained for weddings and other special events.
