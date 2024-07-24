South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Ponte Bar and Dining embarks on an exciting new venture at The Growers

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated July 24 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ponte Bar and Dining has been serving smiles and delectable dishes on the Shoalhaven River's bank since late 2020.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.