Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

Opening NAIDOC Week in the Shoalhaven, the Yila Healing Trail group will keep a fire burning through the entirety of NAIDOC Week using traditional methods. The official opening ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, July 7 at the top of Nowra Showground in the Wood Chop Arena, overlooking the Shoalhaven River, from Monday, July 8 until Sunday, July 14. Anyone is encouraged to come along, share stories around the fire, catch up with friends or share a cuppa in honour of Aboriginal traditions and culture.

