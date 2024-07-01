South Coast Register
Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

By Staff Reporters
July 1 2024 - 10:16am
Arthur BOYD Australia 1920 1999 Pulpit Rock and Willow Tree, 1984 oil on canvas. Commissioned in 1984, Gift of Lewis Construction, Public Art Collection, Arts Centre Melbourne, photography by Mark Ashkanasy. Picture supplied by Bundanon

Wilder Times opening weekend - Bundanon

July 6

Bundanon's newest exhibit, Wilder Times, opens July 6 for a weekend full of 80s inspired events and screenings in celebration of the opening. Entertainment include rock-reggae legends No Fixed Address, talks, wearable fashion workshops, a live DJ and guided ecological walks. Each day concludes with a film screening featuring iconic Australian 80s talent and entry to the exhibition is free across the weekend.

