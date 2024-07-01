Check out what's on across the Shoalhaven this week: Markets, exhibitions and more

Bundanon's newest exhibit, Wilder Times, opens July 6 for a weekend full of 80s inspired events and screenings in celebration of the opening. Entertainment include rock-reggae legends No Fixed Address, talks, wearable fashion workshops, a live DJ and guided ecological walks. Each day concludes with a film screening featuring iconic Australian 80s talent and entry to the exhibition is free across the weekend.
July 7
Opening NAIDOC Week in the Shoalhaven, the Yila Healing Trail group will keep a fire burning through the entirety of NAIDOC Week using traditional methods. The official opening ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, July 7 at the top of Nowra Showground in the Wood Chop Arena, overlooking the Shoalhaven River, from Monday, July 8 until Sunday, July 14. Anyone is encouraged to come along, share stories around the fire, catch up with friends or share a cuppa in honour of Aboriginal traditions and culture.
Held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, the Sydney Dance Company's latest performance 'momenta', choreographed by Rafael Bonachela curates a world where raw expression meets refined technique. The company are coming straight off a world premiere, bringing their full-length work to the Shoalhaven. Described as a journey into the poetry and physics of human connection by celebrated choreographer Rafael Bonachela, momenta is a piece presenting a kaleidoscope of energies, captures the essence of fleeting moments suspended between past and future, and individual trajectories collide and intertwine.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
Classes at The Treat Factory in Berry are back for a fun educational and hands-on class where people will taste, learn where does chocolate come from, How it's grown and produced. Participants will use professional chocolate equipment and produce take-home goodies during school holiday workshops including a Giant speckle and a Marshmallow choc pop.
