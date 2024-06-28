Baseball preview: 3rd grade Shoalhaven Mariners defend an undefeated title for 2024

A return to home this weekend for the Shoalhaven Mariners as the baseball team warms up for their Sunday game at Ison Park, making it the perfect match for spectators to head along to see the sport in the flesh.
In the first game of the day at 9.15am, a 4th Grade clash brings the Wollongong Cardinals and the Shellharbour City Warriors B Team together in a game of fifth vs second on the ladder.
Recent unruly weather made playing time for both sides sparse, and each team is said to be keen for a win to bolster their playoff chances.
Mariners 4th Grade, are still battling it out for their first win of the season and will take on the Warriors A team in the 2nd game of the day, while their last meeting Mariners were defeated 11-3, the game starts at 11.45am.
The young Mariners will have a hard task against the first place Warriors, however improved greatly in recent games, they're hoping a home ground advantage will prove helpful.
On the flip side, undefeated Mariners 3rd Grade side play in the final game of the day at 2.15pm, taking on the fourth place Illawarra Pirates for their first meeting of the season.
But the Shoalhaven locals are in for a fight, with Mariners starting pitcher Matt Calderon injured and 3rd Baseman Andrew Pearson unavailable, the Mariners will need to dig deep for a win this weekend.
With three games this weekend it's the perfect opportunity to head down to Ison Park and support the local Mariners, spectators are encouraged to bring a rug, some friends and check out the tasty fare at the Canteen.
Junior season will start ramping up in the second half of 2024 so baseball fans are in for an exciting rest of the year.
The game will be weather dependent and supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on social media pages to confirm games will proceed.
